Kuiu Fairbanks Jacket

While springtime is officially here, chilly mornings and evenings still are too. And no matter where you’re located, a solid mid-weight jacket is always a staple in any outdoor enthusiast’s lifestyle, all year long.

The Kuiu Fairbanks Jacket is one of the most capable and comfortable technical jackets we’ve tested this year. Weighing in at a mere 19.8 ounces, this lightweight jacket packs a massive punch, well above its weight class when it comes to warmth and insulation. This jacket breathes wonderfully, it moves with you amid any outdoor pursuit or chore, and it boasts 3M Thinsulate Water Resistant Insulation for all-weather performance.

It features multiple thoughtfully designed pockets, with snap closures and zippers, for all your EDC, and it simply feels so great on your body. It has a really stylish, tailored fit, so it can even go with you to Happy Hour after work, the hardware store, and even just a brisk walk with the dog in the morning or evening. This is a versatile jacket with technical specs that’ll handle even the harshest of conditions.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$199.99; kuiu.com]

