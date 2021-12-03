Kuiu Waypoint 5500 Duffel GET IT

Kuiu is a top-notch hunting expedition company, one that favors conservation and off-the-grid adventure offering gear built for utility and durability. The Waypoint 5500 is designed to be your go-to for vehicle-supported trips. (Keep in mind that Kuiu classifies this as a midsize duffle, which is standard to more rugged sojourns.)

The 5500 cubic inches is bigger than your standard “gym bag” duffel but there is also a Waypoint 10400, which is much larger for more time in the field. The 5500 will certainly do the job for one or two nights in the field carrying your backpack, sleep system, tripod, optics, and food. Among the key aspects of the Waypoint are its weatherproof properties, made to hold up on a rooftop gear rack through rain and snow. While you wouldn’t go throwing it in a river, it has a waterproof outer, water resistant zippers and fully padded ripstop liner. The bottom is 840D Nylon durable welded construction with TPU coating.

We gear tested this on the deck of a small boat during a recent ocean fishing trip and everything inside stayed dry despite waves, spray and water over the transom. You certainly don’t need to be hunting to use this as a rugged travel piece for boating, fishing, camping, or snow sports. Inside is fully lined with durable ripstop fabric. Internal pockets are stretch mesh and there is a water-resistant lid pocket to store wet gear. The exterior features an end pocket, grab handles on sides and ends, four lash points for roller gun case attachments or roof top security, and a removable shoulder strap system should you have to hump it to a basecamp or for air travel.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$239; kuiu.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!