KULA 5 Cooler GET IT

For all of your outdoor pursuits this fall, one thing is constant: You need your provisions. Whether it’s bare bones with only the essentials for a full weekend of camping, or it’s tailgating in the beach parking lot with a case of good beer, you’re going to need a proper cooler to keep it all cold and proper. And the latest offering that we’ve tested in the high-end cooler segment is the KULA 5.

This badboy is such a breath of fresh air when it comes to our cooler arsenal. Not only is it completely different from our traditional rectangular-shaped go-to coolers, but it also boasts several features that we didn’t realize we’d appreciate so much. Offering everything you need from a badass cooler, blended with all the functionality of a simple 5-gallon bucket.

Use it as a seat, a bait well, a rod holder, equipment storage, footstool, and then, of course, a proper cooler. It weighs in at 13 pounds, so it’s not exactly lightweight, but that’s not the point. It has a grippy top lid, and an ultra-sturdy handle for transport wherever you need it. This thing is the epitome of multi-use gear. The next time you head out to the lake, the beach, the campsite, or even the backyard BBQ, this is the coolest new piece of gear that’ll turn heads wherever you go this season.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$210; boteboard.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!