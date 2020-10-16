KUVRD Camera Lens Covers GET IT

Nearly 50 feet above the chaparral-choked forest floor to photograph some incredible Native American rock art, I heard an all-too-familiar sound: my lens cap popping off in the tight confines of a gritty sandstone pinnacle, thus careening downward, back to where I began my ascent.

Enough was enough. The first thing I did when I returned to my studio was order a slew of silicone lens covers from KUVRD Camera. They are the solution for photographers working outdoors in the unpredictable haunts of wilderness travel, outdoor adventures requiring camera gear you can rely on.

With KUVRD your glass is protected from the elements as well as those rugged landscapes regarding rock, dense brush, or torrential rain. KUVRD guarantees their lens covers will never fall off, the silicone tightly wrapped around your lenses, which means they will not get lost when it matters most. They offer a sense of security against moisture, dirt, and dust as you move unencumbered on a busy street, a granite wall or trekking through a humid rain forest, all the while knowing you are KUVRD.

KUVRD lens covers come in three sizes, Universal, micro, and magnum, the broad spectrum of glass sealed off from the unexpected. All products come with a lifetime warranty, and If you are not happy with their products, KUVRD will refund you.—Chuck Graham, Men’s Journal Contributor

[Prices vary; kuvrdcamera.com]

