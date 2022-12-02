Kyrgies’ Nomads GET IT

Cozy, practical, durable and natural–Kyrgies’ Nomads are our new favorite snow slipper, hut bootie, warm goodness (we aren’t exactly sure what to call them, but we sure like them.) Modeled off the classic Russian Valenki (a traditional felted boot), the Nomads are wool felted booties with a grippy rubber sole.

At first glance, the Nomads might not look like much, but once you slip them on and let the all natural wool take in your foot’s heat, they break in perfectly and keep your feet warm and dry. The wool absorbs any sweat and gets softer with each wear. The natural odor-resistant properties of wool keep these booties from stinking.

The sole is great for slippery surfaces and absolutely can be worn in the snow. We found ourselves wearing these booties all day long, inside and for little outdoor tasks in the snow. Kyrgies is committed to a minimal environmental footprint, are climate neutral certified, participant in 1% for the Planet and are fair-trade. If you are looking for a new slipper, hut bootie or just an interesting, comfortable low-fi footwear, the Kyrgies should be on the top of your list.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$129; kyrgies.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!