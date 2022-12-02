La Sportiva Cyklon Cross GTX GET IT

La Sportiva recently came out with their new top-of-the-line all-terrain trail running shoe called the Cyklon Cross GTX and it is quite the head spinner. Not only are they extremely comfortable but it has a complete Gore-tex membrane that covers the entire shoe making it completely waterproof so you don’t have to turn around when the trail gets muddy or snowy.

The zipper seal coupled with BOA technology makes for a really snug fit that really straps the shoe to your foot. Once you turn that BOA wheel you feel like you’re shifting into first gear and ready to tackle anything. This extra layer membrane also keeps the warmth in and the cold out which is great for those chilly morning runs. This model has a Frixion tech sole that is sticky to the touch allowing for increased grip over wet and snowy surfaces.

The lugs underneath also measure a good 7mm which is a generous amount to have as traction without adding weight. They are not the cheapest pair of tail runners but if you take your running seriously and want a pair of shoes you can depend on no matter what the forecast tells you these could be the ones.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$235; lasprotivausa.com]

