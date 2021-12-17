La Sportiva G2 Evo GET IT

The recently updated La Sportiva G2 Evo double boots are one of the lightest (37oz/1050g) and warmest high-altitude technical boots on the market, but they are also perfect in lower elevations for those who have chronic cold feet. The G2 Evo is an updated version of the G2 SM, meaning all those water repellant issue have been sorted—creek crossings are now a go thanks to the Ultrasonic welded and heat-sealed gaiter.

Adjustments on the fly are made easy with the clean design of the double BOA system. As for climbing, the 3mm Honeycomb Tech insulating carbon insole is not only warm, but stiff. We found the last and boots’ position to be optimal for climbing and it walks well. Although they might not be your everyday ice boots, they are damn-good boots for those brick-cold days.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$950; sportiva.com]

