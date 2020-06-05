Lane Eight Icy Mint AD 1 Trainer Get It

Finding the right running shoes is challenging, but nabbing a pair of cross trainers that do it all is arguably even harder. You want cushioning and support to ease the impact of HIIT workouts without weighing you down; stability underfoot to maintain balance during lateral movements; and overall comfort and style for everyday wear. Lane Eight’s pulled that off—and with the added appeal of sustainability. The recycled polyester yarn is made with plastic bottles and its plush midsole foam is derived from algae that reportedly puts over 31 liters of fresh water back into the environment while removing 64 cubic meters of carbon from the atmosphere. The upper is a vegan microfiber that boasts the durability of leather but with greater breathability and stretch. The sidewalls keep you surefooted during skaters and suicide drills, and the thicker midsole means logging a few miles is a treat, not a chore. In short: stellar design, killer style. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$95; laneeight.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!