Layla Hybrid Mattress Get It

When it comes to buying a mattress online, the toughest part is not knowing exactly how it’ll feel to sleep on it until it arrives. Will it be too soft? What’s the firmness going to be like? The Hybrid, which is built with both memory foam and springs inside, gives you some options with a soft half and a firm half. If you’re not used to memory foam, the softness might take some getting used to, but overall we slept comfortably during our testing (as did our partner) and like how the entire mattress doesn’t move when we get into or out of the bed. Want to flip it over? There are sturdy handles built into the washable cover on each side. The mattress arrives rolled up in a bag, and setup takes minutes. The mattress also comes with a couple comfortable memory foam pillows.

[Starts at $1,099; laylasleep.com]

