Leatherman Clean Contact Carabiner GET IT

It’s no secret that getting out into the world thesd days can be stressful. You put on your mask, you have your hand sanitizer in your back pocket, you soically distance yourself, and when you get home, you still question whether or not you did everything right. Well, to add a little extra precaution to your daily errands, the team at Leatherman has created a small (but mighty) little multi-tool: the Clean Contact Carabiner.

Made from antimicrobial 260 copper alloy, this little tool helps you contactlessly open doors, flip locks, pick up small items, and assist with keypads (e.g. credit cards PIN pads, or elevator buttons). It even acts as a hook on the side of a table to suspend your bag off the ground. It clips onto a keyring or in your pocket with its removable pocket clip.

With all the uncertainty in the world right now, this little tool will help ease a good handful of your daily worries. We can’t think of a reason not to add this to your EDC kit.

Bonus: From June 16 through Sept. 30, Leatherman is donating $10 from each tool sold to benefit the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$24.95; leatherman.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!