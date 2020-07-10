Leatherman FREE K2 GET IT

A good multitool is an absolute must-have for any outdoorsperson. And no brand does it quite like the trusted crew at Leatherman. That being said, their FREE collection is one of the most diverse lines of of high-quality multitools we’ve ever seen.

We particularly had our eye on the simple FREE K2. This folding pocket knife boasts eight tools (pry tool, package opener, awl, bottle opener, Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, extra-small screwdriver, and of course, a 420HC blade).

Made for just about any simple application you can think of, this multitool packs a huge punch in a very compact and convenient package. It features magnetic opening/closing, all tools lock into place, and it can all be operated with one hand. Its clip is small and sleek (without compromising durability) so it fits nice and snug right into your EDC kit.

For a simple, functional and highly applicable multitool, the FREE K2 is the ticket.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$79.95; leatherman.com]

