Lego A-wing Starfighter Collector Series

No matter what age you are, an affinity for ‘Star Wars’ transcends all generational gaps. The magic of a “Land far, far away…” sits deep in the hearts of so many people across the world, young and old, and we can’t think of a better way to bring these folks together than to craft model Legos of their favorite parts of the films. Enter the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series.

These sets aren’t the boxes you buy your kiddos. These are collectible masterpieces with impeccable detail. We chose to dive into the A-wing Starfighter this season, and we couldn’t have had a more pleasant time building one of our favorites from ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.’ Pairing the wonder of Star Wars with the nostalgia of Legos, we must admit that the build took us back to a simpler time. If you’re looking for a good ol’ fashioned way to spend some time at home this season, or if you have a ‘Star Wars’ aficionado in your life, these Star Wars Collector Series sets are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199; lego.com]

