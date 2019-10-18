LEGO Harley-Davidson Fat Boy GET IT

Even if you’re not a fan of Hogs, the Fat-Boy is a shape you likely recognize as a Harley. Designers nailed a bunch of details that make this a satisfying, 1023-piece build—from the teardrop fuel tank to Milwaukee Eight engine’s gears and pumping positions to the wide rear tire. The bike’s more than a foot long and the engine is one of the enjoyable parts to put together, though it’s a shame that a lot of that detail in the cranking positions is hidden once you’re done. Rotate the rear tire and the chain drives gears behind the gearbox. And even smaller details, which would have been easy to pass over, like the gearshift pedal, brake levers, and kickstand, all move. Really, the only thing missing here is a rear suspension. —Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$100; lego.com]