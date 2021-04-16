Lego Porsche 911 GET IT

Growing up, this is the car many of us had—in poster form. Those giant headlights out front with a massive spoiler in the back, and barely a straight line in between. Even now when you see on the road you stop for a second. This 1458-piece kit builds either the 911 Turbo or the convertible Targa. And while Lego has released a few Porsche builds over the years, under the Technic line, this 2 1/2 pound, 14-inch long 911 set is our favorite because it’s a car you’ve seen on the road.

The details on the front end, the rear engine compartment, and the interior are very well done. Most of those parts move, encouraging you to pick the car up once you’re done. Like all advanced builds, the first few pages of the instruction booklet are the guts of the model you’ll never really see, but once you start building the rack and pinion steering, things take a turn for the better. Switching between the two models isn’t instantaneous. You’d have to break some of the parts down, mostly in the rear around the tires and the engine, to go from the Turbo to the Targa.

The details around the door, the shifter, tilting seats, and the emergency brake are all fun elements to play with. While the engine in the Turbo is more detailed, if we had to pick, we’d say the Targa is how we’ll leave this set. The hardtop roof pops off and stores in the front trunk, and while we miss the Turbo’s spoiler, it’s hard to beat a convertible.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$150; lego.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!