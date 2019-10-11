Leica Q2 GET IT

I’ve started to take fewer photos on my phone when I’m on a trip. One of the main reasons: better on-the-go cameras like the new Leica Q2. The 28-75mm fixed camera doesn’t take up much room in a pack or carry-on and can snap the kind of high-resolution images and 4K footage that truly do those vacation moments justice thanks to a 47.3-megapixel sensor. It’s functional, too: The Leica FOTOS app lets you connect your camera and phone so you can easily transfer and share images. The under-$5,000 price tag is steep, so if you’re looking for a camera that you can change the lens, it might be worth considering other options. But for a travel-friendly camera that takes high-quality images you actually want to print out and not just share on your feed, the Q2 is a worthy investment. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$4,995; us.leica-camera.com]