Leitner HydroPOD Carry Portable Shower Kit GET IT

Summertime adventures are just around the corner. From long days at the beach, to early morning dawn-patrol at the trailhead, to off-the-grid week-long overlanding excursions, the wonderful warm weather opens up countless opportunities for outdoor junkies of all types. And if you fall into this category of outdoor addicts, then we’ve got a suggestion for the best piece of gear that’ll suit every single endeavor you set out on: The Leitner HydroPOD Carry Portable Shower Kit.

This thing is the finest and simplest portable shower kit we’ve ever used. It holds 4.8 gallons of portable water, and it comes equipped with an impressively long 20-foot hose with an adjustable nozzle—no matter where your pod sits, you’ll likely be able to reach whatever needs a good rinse. It boasts a sturdy top handle for easy transport, and it can also be converted into a rack-mounted shower kit with an optional bracket kit.

But it’s the simple operation of this thing that we love the most. You simply fill it with water, and your set. When you need flowing water, you just give the integrated custom-engineered high-efficiency Leitner hand pump a good couple dozen pumps to pressurize, and then you’re good to go. The more you pump, the higher the pressure, but we found that roughly 30-40 pumps was the sweet spot. It really doesn’t get easier than this shower kit.

When it comes to cleaning off your gear, your dog, or yourself after a long day outdoors, This shower is the ticket. There really isn’t a better feeling than a refreshing, clean, flowing shower aftr a long day of adventures. For all your camping, hiking, surfing, moto, biking, and even just cooling off on a hot day, this is hands-down the best portable shower on the market right now. Built like a tank, it’ll last you decades, and paired with any of the other Leitner products and accessories, this HydroPOD fits the bill for EVERYTHING. Period.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$349; leitnerdesigns.com]

