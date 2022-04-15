Leki Makula FX Carbon GET IT

If you’re an avid hiker, then you already know how handy a solid set of trekking poles is. And, in our humble opinion, it doesn’t get much better than the Makalu FX Carbon poles from Leki. These badboys are tough, durable, and capable in any terrain, and this all comes wrapped in one of the most lightweight and portable designs we’ve ever seen.

Built in a three-pole foldable design with Speed Lock adjustability, this goes from its packable carry case to assisting you on the trail in less than 15 seconds. They weigh less than nine ounces per pole, they’re made out of high modulus carbon for a very nice and stiff feel, while still providing a very impressive swing weight. They boasts an amazing Aergon Air Cork Grip for no-slip no matter what weather you’re trekking through, and the foam grip even extends farther down the pole for optimal grasp points when traversing or climbing, and the universal Carbide Flex Tip offers up superb and precise grip on any terrain you intend to tackle—You’ll trust these poles.

You can easily adjust the length from 43-51 inches on the fly, and when you’re all done for the day, they pack into their included carry case that’s less than 16-inches long. These are the most portable poles that Leki makes—and that’s saying a lot, alone—but the serious performance you get out these, is uncompromised. Whether you’re a casual day hiker, a die-hard through-hiker, or a multiple-week off-the-grid junkie, these are the finest poles you can get your hands on. If packability is important to you, then look no further. These are our favorite trekking poles on the market right now.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$229; kuiu.com]

