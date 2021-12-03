Lensabl Brentwood GET IT

In the market for some new shades? Well, if you’re a fan of boxy frames, then we might have the freshest new sunglasses to fit your wardrobe. The Brentwood from Lensabl has all the style and sophistication you want, with build quality to back it up, and lenses that’ll keep your eyes in good hands all day long. The throwback, hard edges of the frames are handsome, and fit just about any style profile. From the beach to the office, to all around town, these frames fit the bill.

You can try them on virtually on the Lensabl site, and you can get them with optical lenses or sunglass lenses, and even a 50% orange-tinted lens with blue light protection that blocks the HEV rays emitted from digital screens and increases melatonin naturally before you go to bed.

Like we mentioned earlier, these frames a built solid, and will likely last you many years to come. They make the perfect gift for the style guru in your life. You can’t go wrong this holiday season with a high-quality pair of shades like the Brentwood.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$127; lensabl.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!