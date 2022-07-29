LEUS Todd Glaser Beach Eco Towel GET IT

How many dedicated beach towels do you own? No matter what your answer is, we think you need to add one more to your summertime beach/pool kit: The LEUS Todd Glaser Beach Eco Towel. In collaboration with legendary surf photographer, Todd Glaser, the fine folks at LEUS have recently released this superb towel featuring an iconic Glaser image.

It’s made from 100-percent certified sustainable cotton, a super soft printed velour with antimicrobial coating, it’s very absorbent, and it even features a handy little hanging loop for easy drying on your towel rack. It measures 58×33 inches, so it’s not overly huge—which we love, because it fits in our backpack much easier for thos day trips at the beach—but it’s still large enough for an efficient roadside towel change.

This is a towel that stands above the rest in quality, performance, and overall aesthetic. It makes for the perfect gift for that waterperson in your life, and it’s sure to last many seasons of aquatic adventures. From their changing ponchos and blankets, to their full line of any type of towel you can dream of, anything that LEUS makes is thoughtfully designed and well executed. This towel is a prime example of that. This is our new go-to companion for all our summertime excursions.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$38; leustowels.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!