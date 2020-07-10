LEVO II Oil Infuser GET IT

Staying home and cooking for yourself has been kind of the thing to do recently. Getting creative in the kitchen is one of the most popular trends we’ve seen across the board. That being said, we have a question for you: Do you have an oil infuser on your kitchen counter right now? We didn’t either until recently, and we have to say that it’s been one of the most flavor-enhancing tools we’ve ever added to our cooking regimen.

But what exactly does it do? It allows you to infuse your oil with a plethora of herbs to wonderfully enhance the flavors of everything you cook. You simply place your selected herbs in the Herb Pod, place in the top compartment and set to the dry cycle. Once the botanical ingredients have been dried, you’re ready to infuse. Add oil (or butter) to the top compartment and watch as it drips into your container below. The process is about as easy as it gets, and the result is amazingly delicious.

Bonus: Its WiFi connectivity makes it easy to monitor and control infusions straight from your mobile device.

If you feel like you’ve hit a road block with your culinary creativity at home, we suggest getting a LEVO II onto your countertop. It’s a sophisticated (yet simple) device that we didn’t know we would love so much. (Plus, it just looks really nice in our kitchen. Wins across the board if you ask us.)—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$249; levooil.com]

