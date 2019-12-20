LG CordZero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum Get It

Beyond boasting more sucking power in a smaller package, the LG A9 might be the first stick vac designed to make the cleaning process easier. For starters, you can dock it two ways: Mount the stand to the wall or find a spot for it on the floor, somewhere near an outlet. That dock organizes the vac and the attachments while also recharging the two batteries, which means the A9 is always ready to go. Then there’s the wand. Where other brands have a long, fixed wand, the LG’s telescopes from floor mode to cleaning up high. It’s also removable if you want to add a crevice tool and clean the car or get in between couch cushions.

With a pair of 25.5-volt battery packs and an efficient brushless motor, the A9 has the power to clean your whole house with a suite of attachments. Expect more than an hour of runtime on low power for general cleaning or about 15 minutes on max for deep-cleaning carpets. I used it to clean carpets, hardwood, and nooks and crannies around the house and never found a job it wasn’t capable of cleaning. The filter uses a five-step process to scrub the air clean, removing 99.99% of dust. Ultimately it’s really easy to use, comfortable and lightweight to hold, and a breeze to empty. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$699; lg.com]

