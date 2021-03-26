Lifestraw Go Stainless Steel Bottle GET IT

Filtered water anywhere, and on top of that it stays cold. The Lifestraw Go Stainless Steel is a 24-ounce, insulated bottle with an interior water filter and straw top. It might look similar to the collection of steel bottles you’ve been racking up, but crack open the lid and you’ll find the two part carbon and membrane filter system that removes 99.9% of bacteria, parasites, and other unwanted particles, including microplastics and chlorine. Great for backpacking trips or simply having filtered tapwater wherever you are.

On your next hike simply stick the uncovered Go underwater at the next stream crossing and fill up. The double-walled vacuum insulation means cold spring water stays that way for a refreshing swig at the vista.

The carbon filter lasts for 26 gallons while the membrane works for up to 1,000. When those are tapped, replacement filters are available from Lifestraw. Let’s not forget the attached wiregate carabiner will keep you from losing your new favorite water bottle.—Joe Potoczak, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$59.95; lifestraw.com]

