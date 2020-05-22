Linksoul Chino Boardwalker Pant GET IT

When you want a classic look with a modern feel, the Linksoul Chino Boardwalker Pants cover all the bases. Channeling that timeless chino look and pairing it with four-way stretch, gives these performance chinos all the capability in the world to handle whatever activity you may be after on any given day—as well as holding up in just about any social situation.

They’re breathable and lightweight, making them perfect for places like the golf course, happy hour at the clubhouse, everyday outings like the grocery store, and even fit for the office. Stylish, yet relaxed, these chinos simply fit so nice (with options for 30/32/34-inch inseam). If you’re in the market for your next pair of versatile pants, these Boardwalker Chinos need to be on your list.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$110; Linksoul.com]

