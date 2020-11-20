Linksoul Down for Travel Jackets GET IT

When you’re on the road, space and comfort is at a premium. Trying to strike a balance between packing light and being prepared for colder weather is challenging, but it really just comes down to owning the right gear. The Linksoul Down for Travel Jackets are a perfect example of gear that provides the best of both worlds.

Linksoul is a men’s lifestyle brand founded by golf icon John Ashworth. We recently got our hands on their new ultra-versatile Kirkwall Down Hoodie and it quickly became our go-to puffy. With cooler fall weather bringing a nip to the air, the goose down inside this jacket kept us extra toasty and warm. The jacket looks stylish and comes in three different color options––black, earth green and mulch––as well as a vest and hoodless version.

The folks at Linksoul clearly had functionality in mind when they designed this jacket. We loved the four large pockets––two inside and two outside––and the cinch cords around the waist and hood kept things snug during windy outings. But perhaps our favorite feature was the packability of this puffer. The right inside pocket actually pulls out and allows you to easily stuff the entire jacket into that pocket––a perfect space saver.

Whether you value comfort, style or functionality, owning a Linksoul Down for Travel Jacket means you never have to compromise. ––Jack Haworth

[$150-$195; linksoul.com]

