Linksoul Polartec Breathable Rain Jacket GET IT

You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers. So why not get yourself dialed with a new rain jacket this season? If you’re insistent on not letting rainy weather get in the way of your outdoor activities, then Linksoul has precisely what you need: The Polartec Breathable Rain Jacket. The feeling of this jacket is quite impressive with a soft-and-comfy-yet-tough exterior utilizing their patented Neoshell technology. Neoshell pairs ample range of movement, with durable weather-proof features, all while allowing for amazing breathability

Not to mention—all technical jargon aside—this jacket simply looks so damn good. It’s capable of going from the golf course, to the hiking trail, to the clubhouse, and even out on the town… seamlessly. With handsome accents, extremely thoughtful pocket placement, and high-quality feel, this jacket checks just about every box we can think of. Can we say the word “win” enough times about the Polartec Breathable Rain Jacket from Linksoul? Probably not.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$375; linksoul.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!