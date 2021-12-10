Little Surfer Dude Lightning Straw Hat GET IT

Are you a big fan of spending quality time with your kids outdoors? There really isn’t any better feeling than catching a moment of a kiddo romping through the sand or barreling down a grassy hill—pure joy and energy. However, keeping your little ones protected from the elements can be a tough task. Slathering on sunblock can be a pain, dressing them in layers to shield their skin can be stifling, and simply keeping up with their well-being while outside can be exhausting. But there’s one little piece of gear we recently got our hands on that not only helps with UV protection, but our kiddos actually enjoy wearing it. We’re talking about the Little Surfer Dude Lightning Straw Hat.

Now, don’t let the name deter you if you’re not an avid surf/beach family, these hats work wonderfully in any outdoor environment. From the desert to the mountains, to the weekend soccer tournament, backyard BBQ, or even Disneyland. They’re ultra-comfy (so no complaints all day long), and they’re lightweight and breathable. If you’re an outdoorsy parent, then you know damn-well that keeping the kiddos comfortable means keeping the kiddos happy… and that means making the outing awesome. This is the perfect gift for the little ones in your life that can’t sit idle indoors. And they also come in really cool Little Surfer Girl colorways.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$34; thelittlesurferdude.com]

