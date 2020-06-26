LIVSN Flex Canvas Pants GET IT

The time for getting outdoors and getting after some summertime adventures is upon us. Soaking up the sunshine while on the trail or breathing in the salty air near the coastline, this is one of our favorite times of the year. And with these outdoor excursions, you need to be sure to dress the part. For all things where leg protection is a must, we recommend the LIVSN Flex Canvas Pants.

If you can’t afford to compromise your flexibility when it comes to wearing long pants—but still need some rugged protection from things on the trail—these canvas pants are the perfect solution. Made with sustainable 7.3-ounce EcoFlex canvas, these tailored pants fit so well, and give you confidence in whatever terrain your surrounded by.

Not to mention that the fit of these pants is also very stylish, these pants can go from the trail to happy hour seamlessly. When it comes to versatile, durable, and comfortable outdoorwear, you can’t really get much better than the LIVSN Flex Canvas Pants.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$99; livsndesigns.com]

