Here’s the thing about working from in front of a big, beautiful external monitor: It’s utterly useless during the (seemingly) never-ending parade of Zoom calls. Sure we’re fans of the big space the screen gives you—a huge upgrade from our MacBook’s tiny, cramped screen—but without a camera built-in, we have to whip out and flip the laptop open to take calls. Well, we used to.

Logitech’s StreamCam solved that with impressive technology that’s deceptively easy to use. With very little downtime, we had the drivers installed and the camera up and running with one USBC cable ported into the MacBook. A few more minutes making the StreamCam the default for apps like Zoom, Google, and Facetime, and the external camera behaves as seamless as a built-in one. Easy? Sure, but the camera streams at 60 frames per second (FPS) in full 1080p HD, so you’ll have the best-looking box in the Brady Bunch come meeting time.

The video is crisp and a noticeable upgrade from a laptop’s camera. The Logitech desktop app comes with a ton of adjustments you can make, like autofocus and tracking (in case you like to move at your standing desk during meetings) and fun tricks like flipping the image and filters. Propped on top of our screen, the camera’s internal dual front-facing microphone means no one struggles to hear us from the laptop’s mic. — Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$170; logitech.com]

