Mackage Hero shearling-lined winter boot Get It

Insanely cool. Like people will stop you on the street cool—which might be all you want in a pair of winter boots, but we demand more in the sense of form and function. And Mackage delivers. Its unisex Hero boot has a shearling lining that hugs your feet and provides toe-sparing toastiness down to -4 degrees F (they’ve been tested in unrelenting Canadian winters). The rubber outsole lends durability and grip in slick conditions, while the water-resistant nylon and smooth-grain leather upper offer a sleek and structured silhouette. All three colorways (army green, black, and champagne) come with monochromatic or contrasting laces, so you can be streamlined or bold. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$550; mackage.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!