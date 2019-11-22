Made In Cookware GET IT

Everyone is capable of making restaurant-quality food at home—we just need the right tools to do it. Made In makes pro-level kitchen products for the home chef. Partnering with top-notch raw material providers and multi-generational, family-owned manufacturers in the United States, France, and Italy, Made In cookware and knives are some of the finest we’ve used. They’ve actually made cooking fun again—just in time for the holidays.

It’s amazing what the right tools will do. Take the Knife Set ($179; was $208). All three are fully forged from premium X50CrMoV15 metal, while proprietary nitrogen finishing treatment keeps them sharp and shiny. The 8-inch Chef’s Knife feels robust in the hand, but it’s perfectly balanced for complete control whether we’re carving meat or chopping veggies. The serrated Utility Knife is ideal for slicing everything from bread to steak, while the smaller Paring Knife provides accuracy when peeling and slicing small or oddly shaped foods.

The 1.5-inch thick Butcher Block ($99) is made in Wisconsin from locally sourced and 100 percent repurposed American maple wood that’s kiln dried. It’s then pressed into 12×18-inch cutting boards in a humidity controlled factory, increasing the wood‘s strength and durability. The block features a deep juice groove on one side—perfect for carving roasts and turkeys. On the other, a flat surface for larger prep. The flat side also makes a gorgeous and appetizing cheese board. We can’t wait for Thanksgiving. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[Prices vary; madeincookware.com]

