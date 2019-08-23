Manduka Pro Yoga Mat GET IT

My days start with stretching, so having a high-quality yoga mat is an essential piece of home gear for me. Previously, I’ve always used mats that tend to eventually slide around, which is especially tough when you’re sweating and trying to move into downward dog. Not this one. The Manduka Pro is the best yoga mat I’ve used so far, offering a solid foundation with the right amount of grip. It’s on the heavier side and you won’t be leaving any handprints in this mat like other ones I’ve tested, and I prefer it this way. Not into yoga right now? It still works great as a base for moves like burpees or bodyweight squats. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

