Manitobah Mesa Pull-Ons

The Indigenous-owned footwear brand Manitobah was founded in 1997 by Métis entrepreneur, Sean McCormick. With a vision to connect members of his community to “the growing demand for authentic Indigenous footwear” McCormick grew Manitobah into the world-renowned brand it is today. Besides selling classic Mukluk styles, Manitobah features an Indigenous market on their site, where you can find handmade one of a kind items like handmade moccasins with beautiful beaded vamps.

Along with the market, Manitobah regularly collaborates with Indigenous artists to create new styles. Their latest Walk With Us Campaign features some new collabs and aims to encourage people to “join the brand on a journey that began 10,000 years ago- one of Indigenous design, excellence, and resilience, and celebrating Indigenous communities.” This celebration includes learning history, allyship and inspiring other folks to join that path.

Shot on the territory of the Kwanlin Dün, Ta’an Kwäch’än, Dënéndeh and Carcross/Tagish First Nation in Whitehorse,Yukon, Manitobah (with permission and welcome from the community) collaborated with TSU North, a local Indigenous-owned film production company, to create a film that would represent the brand’s vision for the campaign. Featured in the shoot are designs from the Reflections collection by Apsaalooké artist, Elias Jade Not Afraid, The Pacific Collection by Haida artist John Brent Bennett and the Mesa Collection by Navajo artist Dewayne Dale Jr..

Each collection has a unique flair from the artist’s style and function for the lands of their communities. We love all of the designs, but are particularly struck by the Dale Jr.’s Waterproof Mesa Pull-Ons. Dale Jr., who holds a master’s degree in Human Performance and Exercise Science, has been passionately designing footwear for years.

The Mesa Pull-Ons are made with waterproof suede and grain leather, and feature a shearling insulated footbed. There are rubber pads on the sole for extra traction and a pull on tab in the back. Grounded in Navajo tradition and inspired by the beauty of the southwest where he grew up, Dale Jr. ‘s Mesa Pull-Ons are a modern day classic, in fact all four of his designs are “instant classics” and come highly recommended.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$220; manitobah.com]

