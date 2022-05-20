Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 GET IT

When it comes to male grooming, there aren’t too many brands that specifically engineer their products to perform at the highest level… below the belt. Enter Manscaped. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, they produce high-end men’s grooming products for the areas that truly necessitate ultra-finely crafted tools—Specifically, the Lawn Mower 3.0.

This little powerhouse is the only tool you need to get your delicates properly tended to. Featuring their patented SkinSafe Technology, there is no worry about nicks or cuts (even in the most vulnerable of areas), and its ergonomic and stealth design—not to mention its built-in LED light—makes for easy navigation no matter where you are, or what the lighting is like.

It boasts an impressive ceramic blade for a long-lasting edge, and it’s even 100-percent waterproof, so you can get your precision grooming done while in the shower. This is the third generation of the wildly popular Lawn Mower from Manscaped, and it’s their best yet. This is the finest men’s grooming product (for below the belt) that we’ve ever tested.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$79.99; manscaped.com]

