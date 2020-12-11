Marshall Emberton Get It

Everyone needs a workhorse of a Blueooth speaker. If you’re like us, you demand superior sound quality. That’s not a tall order for the sound savants at Marshall. Just because you can palm the portable Emberton speaker, doesn’t mean it won’t blow your hat off. It boasts Marshall’s True Stereophonic technology. It envelops the space with 360-degree sound, so there are no dead spots. Handsome as it looks on your mantel, it’s also rugged as hell with a IPX7 water-resistance rating. It’ll survive spilled cocktails at boisterous house parties and splashes from hot tubs. We love that it has 20+ hours of playtime and that its multi-drectional control knob is so intuitive and responsive; you won’t have any issues adjusting the volume or skipping a track right from the device. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$150; marshallheadphones.com]

