In a sea of AirPods, it feels good to rebel. Even more so when you’re rocking earbuds with astounding sound quality such as these. With 12 mm custom-tuned drivers, Minor III packs a punch: crisp, clear highs; smooth mids; and throaty bass. We love the intuitive, touch-sensitive earbuds. The functionality is mirrored, so just tap once to play/pause or take/end calls; twice to skip or reject calls; or three times to playback a song. Bonus: It’s actually sensitive so you’re not jamming the buds into your ear canals to simply change music. Removing and inserting an earbud will automatically pause and play; and you can leave one ear free to hear ambient noise and the functionality remains the same. Once charge yields 25 total hours of juice; the buds themself hold five hours and the portable charging case offers four additional charges so you can slip ’em in for added power on the go. — Brittany Smith, deputy digital editor

[$130; marshallheadphones.com]

