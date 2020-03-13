Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. Headphones Get It

These Marshall headphones are all about juxtaposition: A mix of retro styling in a modern silhouette; of sophisticated noise-canceling technology and simple analog controls. The sound is well balanced and with a pleasing amount base (after you tweak the EQ in the app). Microphones mounted on top of each ear block out ambient noise and you can control how much to screen out using the app. The gold button skips to the next song and controls the volume and it’s less prone than touch-sensitive interfaces to accidental skips. With 30 hours of battery life per charge, in a design that compacts down for travel, and integration with the Google Assistant, these are our new go-to’s for commuting, Zoom conference calls, or working from a local cafe.

—Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$320; marshallheadphones.com]

