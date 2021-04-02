Matador Laptop Base Layer GET IT

Let’s face it: Your laptop is your life. Everything important to you is on there, and everything you do on a daily basis depends on this little machine. So why would you want to skimp when it comes to protecting your precious computer? If you frequently travel (short or long distances) with your laptop, then we’d suggest looking into the Laptop Base Layer from Matador.

Not only is it lightweight but still wonderfully (and durably) padded, but it’s also waterproof utilizing its inner drybag liner that provides IPX6 rated waterproofing. This thing is made for the real world, and its adjustable fold-over Velcro closure makes it so versatile to accommodate laptops from 13-16 inches. It also boasts a very convenient outer pocket for your smaller essential items (e.g. charger, ports, SD cards, etc). We were able to fit three separate ports for our MacBook, along with the charger, no problem.

For everything you handle from your laptop on a daily basis, we think it’s imperative to give this device the proper protection that it deserves. After all, it’s a small investment that could save you thousands of dollars should an unexpected disaster find you.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$59.99; matadorup.com]

