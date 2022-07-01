Matador On-Grid Packable Backpack GET IT

You likely already know the Matador name as a leader in backpacks that fold into their own stuff sacks, which makes it easy to take them anywhere. All of these bags punch above their weight—considering they weigh next to nothing—but the 16-liter On-Grid is different because of its minimalist aesthetic.

You might read “minimalist” and think the bag is a compromise in build quality, and you’d be wrong. With the On-Grid you still get a tough nylon shell with a durable waterproof coating and YKK zippers designed to keep the elements out. But this design mixes in elements that someone commuting to work or into the city would appreciate, like a pair of water bottle pockets (which work just as well carrying phones, sunglasses, snacks, or small umbrellas), a laptop pocket, and a handful of internal organizational pockets.

We took this on a recent trip to Denmark and deployed it around town where it felt comfortable, was roomy enough to stash a rain shell, and felt less like a piece of gear ready to take on the backcountry. Packed down this 7.5-ounce bag—that’s about as heavy as four Pop-Tarts—so it’s easy to toss into a carry-on bag or clip to the outside of a larger travel backpack. Yet the wide backpack straps make it comfortable even when fully loaded to wear for hours at a time. The only thing the On-Grid is missing is padded protection for your tech, so be mindful when you set the bag down.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$65; matadorup.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!