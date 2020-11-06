Matador SEG30 Segmented Backpack GET IT

Just launching this week, the latest from Matador has finally arrived: The SEG30 Segmented Backpack. This thing is so freakin’ cool. It’s much more than a typical pack you’d buy for your normal travels. This pack is made for people that need their gear organized—And when we say organized, we mean down to every single piece of gear you need easy access to at any given moment.

But how do they do this exactly? Well, you can access the entire 30L volume of this bag through its genius segmented pockets. This is such a thoughtfully designed pack with the minimalist in mind. You can keep your dirty gear separated from your clean gear, and your tech gear safely stored away from everything else. It has an ultra cushy exterior laptop sleeve for wonderful protection and optimal access during your excursions, and a full-access clamshell for your bigger or dirty items (e.g. shoes).

When empty, it weighs a featherlight 1 pound 8 ounces, and for a 30L pack it measures an impressively compact 18.5 in. x 9.5 in. x 9.5 in. The SEG30 really opens up a world of new ways to pack for your adventures. It has a minimal aesthetic while packing a massive punch of features.

The rugged carry handles and comfy straps (with removable sternum trap) are perfectly adequate for anything you can throw at it, and it’ll keep your back and neck from feeling too much strain after a long trek across a busy city or on the hiking trail. This pack simply performs at the highest level and it won’t let you down when capability and functionality are instrumental. Travel smart with this thing on your back… you won’t be disappointed.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$149.99; matadorup.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!