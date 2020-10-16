Matuse Chapter 1 Wetsuit Jacket GET IT

Here’s the thing about summer: If you blink, you miss it. And autumn will soon be upon us. And here’s a ittle science lesson for ya: Water cools slower than air. So while you can expect summertime ocean water temps for some time after August, the air’s going to start to get nippy, particularly in the mornings before the sun rises in the sky… basically when the surf is cleanest. And for those mornings, there may be nothing better than the Chapter 1 from Matuse, of Titanium-coated SGS Geoprene.

Wetsuit jackets are made to ward off minor chills, but rarely is a top made with such detail to retain heat. Both the exterior chest and inside liner are made with a smooth hydrosilk for extreme comfort that truly keeps you warm when the air isn’t. It’s a hallmark of the brand, technology intersected with a classic aesthetic and high-end feel.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$160, matuse.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!