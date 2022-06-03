Maven B.6 Binoculars GET IT

Wyoming-based Maven delivers outstanding optics at remarkable prices. The B.6 are a more potent version of Maven’s flagship B.1.2 binoculars. They’re slightly brighter in low-light conditions (which means they are mind-blowing bright) and have a broader field of view, with a few extra ounces of weight.

Field glasses like these appeal to naturalists and hunters alike; my first encounter was a backcountry canoe trip at the peak of the spring bird migration. Floating downriver with these bins made it feel like I was on an avian safari. Trying to decide between the option of 10- or 12-power? Unless you’re super stable the 10x glass is the upper limit for handheld viewing. You’ll want at least a monopod to stabilize the 12x version. The prices of USA-assembled Maven optics are astounding and a credit to the brand’s consumer-direct platform, which also allows you to make customizations to personalize your binoculars.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$1,050-$1,100; maven.com]

