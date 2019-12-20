Meater+ Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer Get It

The Meater+ WiFi Meat Thermometer saved Christmas dinner. When you drop a good chunk of change on a piece of meat (in my case, a roast) and work really hard to host a special occasion, you want to ensure dinner goes off without a hitch. So we left the analog thermometer in the drawer and surrendered our roast to the high-tech gods. And we’re glad we did.

The Meater+ is the midrange version of the Meater line of smart thermometers. Thanks to its internal Bluetooth repeater, it boasts a claimed range of 165 feet. While that range will surely be handy when grilling season rolls around, it was downright essential during the busy build-up to hosting a holiday dinner. With all the cleaning, decorating, and last-minute prep required for such a big meal on an important occasion, the Meater+ and its handy, easy-to-use app let us roam around the house taking care of the details, while the oven did its job.

No checking the meat over and over; no opening and closing the oven every few minutes; no hoping and praying we got it right. Once I set the type and cut of meat, along with the desired done-ness, the Meater app let me know precisely the internal temperature of my roast at all times. It buzzed a heads-up notification to my phone when the meat was within a few degrees of medium-rare, and again when it reached that target. Precise, accurate, and so simple to use, the Meater+ now holds a key spot in our kitchen arsenal. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!