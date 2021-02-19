Men’s Dryzzle FUTURELIGHT Full Zip Pant Get It

Geared up with the right apparel, and your daily activity won’t be thwarted by rain squalls. The North Face’s novel Futurelight technology has revolutionized rainwear. These pants are 100-percent windproof and waterproof with none of the swishiness you’ve come to expect (and loathe) with traditional rain/snow pants. Wear them trekking on your favorite mountain or neighborhood trail. Thigh vents dump pent-up heat; discrete, full-length zips let you undress without removing your shoes; and articulated knees boost mobility for steep ascents. All in all, a winner for any outdoor enthusiast. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$189; thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!