Johnnie Walker Blue Label With Mindy Kaling Engraving

Want to give a great bottle of scotch and with a message from one of the the funniest actresses working today? Then the new partnership between Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Mindy Kaling might help you nail that last-minute gift. The Office star penned a series of festive messages that you can get engraved on the bottle to give the ensemble a little extra touch of humor. From “Damn, Someone Made the Nice List” to “Peace, Joy and Whisky,” find the phrase that fits best for your friend and make them laugh before the scotch makes them smile. NYC-based scotch enthusiasts can get this gift at the Johnnie Walker Holiday Pop-Up in Brookfield Place. — Declan O’Kelly, Group Digital Director

[$229; johnniewalker.com]

