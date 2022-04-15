Minus33 Woolverino 1/4 Zip Hoodie GET IT

When we’ve spent enough time being outside and researching outdoor gear, we eventually learn about the properties of Merino wool, which translates fantastically for cold weather pursuits. But the Wolverino, as with much of Minus33’s line, works fantastic in warmer weather too.

Wool absorbs up to 30 percent of its weight in moisture without that damp uncomfortable feeling. Light and soft are a really nice combo this time of year and moving toward summer. This hoodie works fantastic on those warm to moderate days, acting like a UV shirt to protect from the sun, without the extra weight of a traditional sweatshirt. (Love that hood!)

It’s actually super lightweight, which makes it comfortable on your body and compact in your bag. This is a fantastic piece for hiking, running, camping, and even days on the water. It wicks moisture from your body while keeping down the odor with antimicrobial properties. Core-spun technology makes it super durable and Merino wool is also renewable.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$109.99; minus33.com]

