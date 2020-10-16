Mission Workshop The Drift Tote GET IT

Looking for a do-it-all bag that’ll not only haul all your precious gear wherever you find yourself, but is also handsomely stylish and durable? Well, the latest offering from Mission Workshop will certainly be right up your alley. Enter their brand-new Drift Tote.

Just released, this tote is geared for all aspects of your life: work, play, and travel. With a 28-liter main compartment, this bad boy is capable handling everything from your beach gear, to your camera kit, to your computer and work necessities. It has dedicated pockets for your keys, tablet, laptop, phone, as well as your water bottle, and it keeps everything at arm’s length for the moment you need it. No fumbling around or misplacing your valuables with this bag.

You can carry this bag by hand or use it over your shoulder for ultra-comfortable transport for not only short trips to the grocery store or farmers’ market, but also long hauls off the grid. If you have kids in tow, this thing is a lifesaver. It holds everything they can throw at you and makes it all available at the drop of a dime (and if you’re a parent, you know how valuable that is).

If style is just as important as function to you, then you really can’t go wrong with anything from Mission Workshop. But, we think their latest release is one of the finest we’ve tested.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$235; missionworkshop.com]

