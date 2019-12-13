Mobile Warming Shift Jacket GET IT

While smart layering and hardworking insulation help keep you warm in winter, it’s nice to have a battery backup during those really cold temps. The AirPod case sized 7.4-volt rechargeable battery in the Shift Jacket tucks into a hand pocket and powers heating elements in the chest and back. We found it heats up to full temp in about a minute, and the jacket’s cotton and poly fleece build is comfortable enough to wear even without the battery. Four heat settings take you from a toasty 90 degrees (for up to 10 hours) to take the chill out of the air to 135 (for 2.5 hours), which might be nice for dog walks in February. You control the heat with a push button on the jacket or with the companion app, which will also tell you how much battery life is left. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$229; mobilewarming.com]

