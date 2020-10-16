Moft Z 5-in-1 Sit-Stand Desk Get It

Standing desks are novel inventions, but they’re really more conducive to office environments than your home. They tend to be huge, obtuse structures that weigh a ton and turn your living room table into a bit of an eyesore. To make your home office more conducive to long work hours, nab the Moft Z 5-in-1 Sit-Stand Desk. Aside from being incredibly affordable, this ingenious standing desk folds completely flat and weighs as much as a thin book. That doesn’t mean it’s flimsy, though; it can bear the load of up to 22 pounds, thanks to fiberglass panels and an architecturally sound Z-shaped structure. You can adjust its configuration while sitting to 25 and 35 degrees (best for typing on a laptop), and 45 and 60 degrees (best for artists and designers using a stylus and iPad). Bring it up to its fullest height to type while standing, jump on Zoom calls, or set up a workout class. This has saved my wrists from clacking away on my keyboard, and the rest of my body is sure enjoying the reprieve from sitting all day. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$59; moft.us]

