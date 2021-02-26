MOLECULE AirTEC Mattress Topper with Cooling Sateen Sheets GET IT

Getting good sleep is vital to daily productivity. However, getting epic sleep might just boost your energy level to an all-new high that you never knew was possible. Well, if a brand-new mattress set isn’t quite within your budget right now, we think we might have the next best thing: The MOLECULE AirTEC Mattress Topper.

This thing has wonderfully transformed our 3-year-old generic-brand memory foam mattress into a whole new sleeping experience. It’s specifically designed to optimize sleep and recovery from the rigors of everyday activities. Made from eco-friendly CertiPur-US certified foam for unparalleled airflow, this topper breathes better than any other mattress we’ve ever slept on.

It rolls right out of the box ready to place atop your existing bed, all set to give you that sound sleep you never really thought was so vital in daily performance. And paired with their amazingly soft sateen performance cooling sheets, this combo will change the game in your sleep quality (without spending an arm and a leg for a whole new bed set).

Trust us, this’ll be a serious upgrade from that mattress you’ve had for the better part of the last decade (without the hassle of having to get rid of that mattress you bought back in 2012).—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Topper: From $249; Cooling sheets: From $97.30; onmolecule.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!