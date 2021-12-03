MONFRERE Greyson Denim GET IT

For any fall wardrobe, a pair of ultra-high-quality denim is a must. And we just got turned onto one of the finest examples of high-end denim that we’ve worn in years, MONFRERE—Particularly, their Greyson Distressed Dark Vintage jeans. Made from premium Japanese 11-ounce stretch denim, these jeans are ultra-soft without feeling overly delicate. While the cut is skinny through the hips and and thigh—and closely fitted at the leg—the cotton/poly blend is stretchy and forgiving, so you’ll never feel constricted in your movements, and you can rest easy that they’ll move with you however you bend.

This awesome material also has wonderful recovery retention, so they maintain their shape after countless wears. The vintage wash has such a handsome look to it, and the thoughtfully distressed accents add a really nice subtle style that we can’t get enough of. They’re made in Los Angeles, CA, and the Greyson line of jeans is also offered in over a dozen other washes for whatever look fits your personality best. These are our go-to pair of jeans for this season, and we’re confident that they’re only going to get better with age.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$228-$328; monfrerefashion.com]

